Highest GST to continue on luxury, sin goods3 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 09:50 PM IST
The highest GST of 28% on luxury and sin goods will continue, said Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj.
The government aims to maintain the top Goods and Services Tax (GST) slab of 28% for luxury and sin products, but is open to discussing combining the three slabs of 5%, 12% and 18% into one, according to Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj.