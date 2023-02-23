Tax-saver fixed deposit (FD) is one of the popular investment options that fall under the section 80C category. These are considered to be less risky than other equity investment options. All major lenders including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank provide the investor with the option to open a tax saving deposits.

What are tax saving fixed deposits?

Tax saving fixed deposits are a savings instrument that not only offer fixed returns, but also help you save income tax via exemption given under section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Tax saving fixed deposits: Features

1) One can open a tax saving fixed deposit of a minimum amount of ₹100, and a maximum of ₹1.5 lakh.

2) The deposit has a lock in period of five years.

3) The tax saving deposit offers either monthly or quarterly interest payout.

4) The interest earned on the FD is, however, taxable.

6) Tax-saving FD does not allow premature withdrawal or loan against it.

7) The interest rate offered on it remains fixed for five years.

8) Most tax saving FD schemes come with an option of joint account.

After the recent repo rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), many banks have announced a hike in their deposit rates.

Tax-saving FD: Latest interest rates offered by banks

SBI tax-saving FD latest interest rate

SBI offers an interest rate of 6.50% on tax-saving FDs

HDFC Bank tax-saving FD latest interest rate

HDFC Bank offers an interest rate of 7% on tax-saving FDs.

ICICI Bank tax-saving FD latest interest rate

ICICI Bank offers an interest rate of 7% on tax-saving FDs.

Axis Bank tax-saving FD latest interest rate

Axis Bank offers a 7% interest rate on tax-saving fixed deposits.

IndusInd Bank tax-saving FD latest interest rate

IndusInd Bank offers an interest rate of 7.25% on tax-saving fixed deposits.

DCB Bank tax-saving FD latest interest rate

DCB Bank offers a 7.60% interest rate on tax-saving fixed deposits.