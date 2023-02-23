Highest interest rates on tax-saving fixed deposits (FDs): SBI vs HDFC Bank vs IndusInd vs Axis Bank vs ICICI Bank2 min read . 01:34 PM IST
Most tax saving FD schemes come with an option of joint account
Tax-saver fixed deposit (FD) is one of the popular investment options that fall under the section 80C category. These are considered to be less risky than other equity investment options. All major lenders including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank provide the investor with the option to open a tax saving deposits.
Tax saving fixed deposits are a savings instrument that not only offer fixed returns, but also help you save income tax via exemption given under section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
1) One can open a tax saving fixed deposit of a minimum amount of ₹100, and a maximum of ₹1.5 lakh.
2) The deposit has a lock in period of five years.
3) The tax saving deposit offers either monthly or quarterly interest payout.
4) The interest earned on the FD is, however, taxable.
5) The tax saving fixed deposit has a lock in period of five years.
6) Tax-saving FD does not allow premature withdrawal or loan against it.
7) The interest rate offered on it remains fixed for five years.
8) Most tax saving FD schemes come with an option of joint account.
After the recent repo rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), many banks have announced a hike in their deposit rates.
Tax-saving FD: Latest interest rates offered by banks
SBI offers an interest rate of 6.50% on tax-saving FDs
HDFC Bank offers an interest rate of 7% on tax-saving FDs.
ICICI Bank offers an interest rate of 7% on tax-saving FDs.
Axis Bank offers a 7% interest rate on tax-saving fixed deposits.
IndusInd Bank offers an interest rate of 7.25% on tax-saving fixed deposits.
DCB Bank offers a 7.60% interest rate on tax-saving fixed deposits.
