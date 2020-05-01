Highest jump in coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours: 10 updates

As the country braces for a staggered lifting of lockdown from next week, the number of coronavirus cases in India has surged past 35,000 after 1,993 new cases were reported in past 24 hours. This is the highest jump in coronavirus cases in 24 hours. The 35,043 coronavirus cases include 25,007 active cases, 1,147 deaths and 8,889 cured/discharged/migrated), according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 73 deaths were reported in past 24 hours.

Here are 10 updates:

The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the worst affected state, rose to 10,498. Maharashtra accounted for 459 coronavirus-related deaths.

The other states that have seen the most number of cases include Delhi (3,515), Tamil Nadu (2,323), Rajasthan (2,584), Madhya Pradesh (2,660), Gujarat (4,395), Uttar Pradesh (2,203) and Telangana (1,038), Andhra Pradesh (1403).

Gujarat has reported 214 coronavirus-related deaths, Delhi 59, Madhya Pradesh 137 and Rajasthan 58.

Globally many drugs are under clinical trials on coronavirus patients to establish their efficacy against Covid-19. In India, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research has identified the top 25 drugs/drug candidates for repurposing.

Among these top 25 drugs, Favipiravir a broad spectrum inhibitor of viral RNA polymerase has emerged as of one of the most promising drug, Ministry of Science & Technology said.

Favipiravir was developed by Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Ltd.,and is an approved treatment for common influenza.

In India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday that it has received approval from the drug regulator to conduct clinical trials of Favipiravir antiviral tablets on COVID-19 patients.

Cipla and Strides Pharma have also sought approval to conduct clinical trials of Favipiravir on COVID-19 patients.

Earlier this week, vaccine major Serum Institute of India had said it plans to start production of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University this month and hopes to bring it to the market by October if the human clinical trials are successful.

The company plans to initiate the trials in India for the vaccine with necessary regulatory approvals.

