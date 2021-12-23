India has recorded 236 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 16 states and UTs so far out of which 104 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

Here is what we know so far about the Omicron speed in India

1) Maharashtra has recorded the maximum 65 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Delhi at 64, Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 21 and Kerala 15.

2) Telangana reported 14 new cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. With this, the total number of Omicron cases rose to 38 in the state.

3) Gujarat reported nine cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. With this, the total number of Omicron cases rose to 23 in the state, out of which 19 cases are still active.

4) Karnataka has so far reported 19 cases of the Omicron variant. Earlier on Tuesday, in view of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that the new year celebrations at public places will take place in a restricted manner, with celebrations allowed in restaurants and clubs with 50 per cent seating capacity and mandatory full vaccination.No special events, Disk Jockeys (DJ) will be allowed in the celebrations. The restrictions will be in effect from December 30 till January 2, Bommai had said.

5) A foreigner was among four people found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Jaipur on Wednesday, officials said. With the latest cases, a total of 22 people have so far been infected by the Omicron variant across the state.

6) Nine more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Kerala on Wednesday, taking the tally to 24.

7) Amid the emergence and spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to review the pandemic situation in the country.

8) Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry on Tuesday alerted States and Union Territories about the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, and said that based on current scientific evidence, Omicron is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta variant.

9) The new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25.

