Home >News >India >Highest post-pandemic domestic air traffic seen on Sunday, says Aviation Minister Scindia

Highest post-pandemic domestic air traffic seen on Sunday, says Aviation Minister Scindia

New Delhi, Oct 17 (ANI): Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia addresses at the inauguration of the SpiceJet flight from New Delhi to Tirupati, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 03:56 PM IST Livemint

  • As many as 3,27,923 passengers travelled on 2,372 flights within the country on 17 October, Union Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya noted

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said that the domestic air traffic reached its highest level on Sunday since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 due to constructive policies of the government.

As many as 3,27,923 passengers travelled on 2,372 flights within the country on 17 October, the Union Civil Aviation noted.

Before Covid-19 struck, the country's daily domestic air traffic was approximately 4.25 lakh passengers.

The government had suspended all scheduled domestic flights from March 25, 2020, to May 25, 2020, as part of the Covid-induced lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, Scindia wrote, "Owing to the constructive policies of the government, domestic air traffic has seen the highest level, post the onset of the pandemic."

"The civil aviation sector in India thrives amidst unprecedented challenges, whilst we make every effort to return to normalcy as early as possible," he added.

When the Centre resumed scheduled domestic services on May 25 last year, it permitted airlines to operate just 33 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic flights.

This capacity was gradually increased with time. Ultimately, on October 12, the Centre announced that airlines can operate domestic flights without any capacity restriction from October 18 onwards.

