'Highest priority': India monitoring 13 seafarers stranded at Ukraine port amid Black Sea attacks

India on Wednesday said it is closely monitoring the safety of 13 Indian seafarers stranded aboard a cargo vessel at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, after a seafarers' union warned they were trapped in a conflict zone amid continued Russian drone and missile attacks.

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In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine said it had attached the "highest priority" to the situation involving MV AMIR1 and was in constant touch with all concerned to ensure the safety and security of the Indian crew.

"A situation regarding MV AMIR1 with Indian seafarers onboard has been brought to our attention. We attach the highest priority to this and are in constant touch with all concerned to ensure safety and security of all Indians onboard," the embassy said.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the current situation of the Indian seafarers stranded in Ukraine? ⌵ Thirteen Indian seafarers are stranded aboard the MV AMIR1 at Chornomorsk port in Ukraine, amid ongoing drone and missile attacks. The Indian Embassy is closely monitoring the safety and security of the crew. 2 Why is the safety of the Indian crew members at Chornomorsk port a major concern? ⌵ The Indian crew members are in a conflict zone, exposed to significant risks due to continuous Russian drone and missile attacks, described as a life-threatening situation by the Forward Seamen's Union of India. 3 How is the Indian government responding to the danger faced by its seafarers in Ukraine? ⌵ The Government of India, through the Indian Embassy, has assigned the situation the 'highest priority' and is in constant touch with authorities to ensure the safety and evacuation of the stranded crew. 4 Should shipowners and authorities take action regarding the stranded Indian seafarers? ⌵ Yes, the Forward Seamen's Union of India has urged immediate intervention from shipowners, the vessel's flag state, and relevant authorities to evacuate the crew from the dangerous conflict zone. 5 What steps are being taken to monitor the safety of Indian seafarers in conflict-prone regions? ⌵ The Ministry of External Affairs is actively monitoring the safety of Indian seafarers, including those in the Black Sea, and has issued advisories to ensure their security against potential threats.

FSUI shares video The Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) said the vessel has 15 crew members, including 13 Indians, who have been stranded at Chornomorsk port as fighting in the region continues.

The union described the situation as "terrible and life-threatening", saying the crew remained exposed to the risks posed by ongoing drone and missile attacks near the Black Sea port.

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FSUI urged the Centre, the shipowners, the vessel's flag state and other authorities to intervene immediately and evacuate the crew.

Heightened tension in Black Sea According to the union, every passing day is increasing the danger to the lives of those on board as the ship remains stuck in the conflict zone.

The union also shared a video purportedly recorded from the vessel that appeared to show thick smoke rising near the port, underscoring the proximity of the hostilities.

The development comes amid heightened concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers operating in conflict-hit maritime regions, including the Black Sea and the Middle East, where geopolitical tensions have disrupted commercial shipping routes.