Highest-ranked ESG fund in the UK is betting big on India

The Stewart Investors fund is among the few top-performing ESG vehicles to post robust results without relying on tech stocks. At least half the U.K’s 20 top-returning sustainable funds managing more than 200 million pounds in 2021 had large positions in one or more of the technology behemoths -- Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc. or Google parent Alphabet Inc., according to Morningstar and corporate fact sheets. In the U.S., ESG funds relied heavily on Tesla Inc., Alphabet, Apple, Amazon and Nvidia Corp.