Highest single-day jump of 491 corona cases in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh recorded the steepest single-day jump of 491 in coronavirus cases on Saturday even as the state's death toll reached 101 with five more fatalities due to the virus.

Two deaths each were reported from Krishna and Kurnool districts while one person died in Guntur district.

Two deaths each were reported from Krishna and Kurnool districts while one person died in Guntur district.

Anantapur reported the highest new cases (97) followed by West Godavari (65) and Chittoor and Krishna districts (51 each).

With 491 new cases during the 24-hour cycle, the state's total tally climbed to 8,452. As many as 138 people were discharged from the hospitals during the period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 4,111.

Health officials said 22,371 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, of which 491 tested positive. While 390 new patients are locals, the remaining are returnees from other states and countries.

They said 83 returnees from different states and 18 foreign returnees were found infected.

Meanwhile, the state government re-imposed lockdown in Prakasam, Anantapur and Srikakulam districts due to a large number of infections.

People were allowed to move out of their houses only to buy essential commodities. The movement of people and vehicles was restricted while all shops selling non-essential items were shut.