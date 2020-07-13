India added a record 28,701 fresh cases of coronavirus infection today, pushing the country's COVID-19 tally to 8,78,254. The death toll climbed to 23,174 with 500 patients succumbing to the disease in a day, according to figures released by the health ministry. There are 3,01,609 active coronavirus cases in the country.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 18,850 patients were cured of the coronavirus infection. This has resulted in the cumulative total number of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients rising to 5,53,470 today.

The number of recovered cases exceeds active COVID-19 cases by 2,51,861 as on date while the recovery rate stands at 63%.

At present, the country has 1,370 dedicated COVID hospitals, 3,062 COVID health centres, and 10,334 COVID care centres.

On the testing side, 850 labs in the government sector and 344 private labs currently provide coronavirus diagnostic facilities.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 1.18 crore samples have been tested till July 12, with 2.19 lakh samples tested on Sunday.

The World Health Organization on Sunday reported another record in the increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the world over a 24-hour period, at over 230,000.

More than 1.28 crore people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5.68 lakh have died.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday visited the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC) in New Delhi here today and reviewed the status of COVID-19 management at the Centre. A 10,200-bedded “Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre" has been developed at Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) in Chhatarpur, Delhi as part of coordinated efforts of the Centre and Delhi Government to bolster the containment measures.

Dr Harsh Vardhan said, “India’s Clinical Protocol has focused on early detection through widespread testing, surveillance, prompt triaging and clinical management of cases. This has resulted in one of the lowest Case Fatality Rate of 2.66%. Our success can be seen in the Recovery Rate which is almost 63%."

He added that "as we proceed further into Unlock2.0, it is critical to ensure that all of us rely on the “Social Vaccine" – “Do Gaj ki Doori" and each one of us must follow COVID appropriate behaviour."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via