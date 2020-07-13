Highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases in India, 18,850 get cured in a day

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday visited the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC) in New Delhi here today and reviewed the status of COVID-19 management at the Centre. A 10,200-bedded “Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre" has been developed at Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) in Chhatarpur, Delhi as part of coordinated efforts of the Centre and Delhi Government to bolster the containment measures.