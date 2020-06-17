Subscribe
Home >News >India >Uttar Pradesh reports highest single day spike in covid-19 cases
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh reports highest single day spike in covid-19 cases

1 min read . 06:38 PM IST Edited By Himanshu Dhingra

The tally of patients in the state has now crossed 15,000 mark and now stands at 15,181

583 more covid-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, this is the highest number of cases reported in a day in the state so far.

583 more covid-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, this is the highest number of cases reported in a day in the state so far.

The tally of patients in the state has now crossed 15,000 mark and now stands at 15,181.

The tally of patients in the state has now crossed 15,000 mark and now stands at 15,181.

Along with 583 fresh cases, 30 casualties were also reported for the state. The death toll for the state is now 465.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Samsung India had donated 2 crore to the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Samsung India said it has earmarked 20 crore to support the central government as well as state governments in their fight against the pandemic.

With inputs from PTI

