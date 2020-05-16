Highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases takes Maharashtra's count past 30,000

New Delhi: With record 1,606 fresh coronavirus cases recorded in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra's tally reached 30,706 on Saturday, of which 22,479 are active cases.

67 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the state to 1,135, said Maharashtra Health Department.

Total 524 people have been recovered and discharged today. 7,088 patients have been discharged since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state.

As many as 884 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Mumbai on Saturday, taking the tally of cases in the city to 18,396, while death toll due to the pandemic rose to 696 with 41 new deaths.

238 patients were discharged from city hospitals during the day, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Of 18,396 cases, 4,806 have recovered so far.

The BMC also said that of the 41 deaths recorded on Saturday, 14 had taken place between May 7 and 12.

26 of them were male and 15 female. 24 of 41 patients had comorbidities, two were below the age of 40, 27 were above 60 while 12 were between the ages of40 and 60.

11 deaths have been reported in Pune today, taking death toll in the district to 197.

At least 53 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the area to 1,198, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the BMC, no new death was recorded from Dadar, Mahim and Dharavi areas today.

