The national capital on Thursday reported its highest single day tally for positive covid-19 cases with over a 1000 new cases being reported which took the total to over 16000 cases. With the 1024 new cases, there are now 8470 active cases and 316 people have lost their lives.

This comes days before the end of the fourth phase of lockdown which ends on 31 May. The government is yet to announce the next stage of lockdown. The fourth phase of lockdown saw easing of restrictions across the country as movement of people was made easier along with the opening of offices and markets.

The sharp spike has led to the neighbouring Haryana government announcing a closure of their borders to reduce the spread.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government had pushed for easing of restrictions to restart the economy. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has re-iterated that people need to learn how to live with covid-19. The government had anticipated a spike in the national capital as more people began to step out.

Delhi has one of the highest cases of covid-19 in the country. Of the 16281 cases, 7495 people have recovered while 8470 cases are still active. There have been 316 reported deaths in Delhi, an increase of 13 deaths from Wednesday. Of the active cases, 4227 cases are those who are recovering at home, 2196 people are admitted in hospitals and 129 are in dedicated covid centres. 197 people are in the ICU while 31 people are on ventilators.

