Highest single day spike in Delhi with 1024 new cases

Delhi has one of the highest cases of covid-19 in the country. Of the 16281 cases, 7495 people have recovered while 8470 cases are still active. There have been 316 reported deaths in Delhi, an increase of 13 deaths from Wednesday. Of the active cases, 4227 cases are those who are recovering at home, 2196 people are admitted in hospitals and 129 are in dedicated covid centres. 197 people are in the ICU while 31 people are on ventilators.