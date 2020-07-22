Karnataka reported a record 4764 new covid-19 cases on Wednesday, marking the highest single day spike in the state, that takes the total tally to 75883 of which 47069 are active.

The spike was fuelled by Bengaluru that recorded 2050 new cases in the 24 hours, until 5 pm on Wednesday.

The record numbers come on the day the week-long lockdown in the city was lifted after chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa said that it isn't the only solution to control the covid- 19 health crisis in the state.

Karnataka is now the third most impacted state in the country in terms of active cases behind Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Yediyurappa on Wednesday held meetings at zonal level in Bengaluru to implement its hyperlocal strategy to get a grip on the situation that has been spiralling hopelessly out of control.

Yediyurappa said that all measures to give test results in 24 hours,tracing contacts and ensuring bed allocation must be the priority to help iron out teething issues in the state's covid- 19 response system.

Yediyurappa said that all measures should be implemented at zonal level and that there would be weekly reviews to check the progress.

Meanwhile the situation in other parts of the state has been getting worse.

The 29 other districts of the state accounted for 2714 out of the total 4764 cases.

