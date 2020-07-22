A woman reacts as a medic collects samples for COVID-19 swab testing

Highest single-day spike in Karnataka as 4764 test COVID- 19 positive, 2,050 in Bengaluru

1 min read . 07:04 PM IST

The record numbers come on the day the week-long lockdown in the city was lifted after chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa said that it isn't the only solution to control the covid- 19 health crisis in the state