Highest single-day spike in new Covid-19 cases takes Delhi's tally past 18,000

The coronavirus cases in the national capital witnessed the third highest jump in three day with 1,163 cases being reported in a day, taking the total tally to 18,549 and the death toll to 416, the Delhi Health Department said on Saturday.

Out of the total cases, 10,058 were active, it said.

As per the Delhi Health reports, 18 new deaths were added to the tally, taking the total COVID toll in the national capital to 416. However no death was reported in the last 24 hours.

The Health report said the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be the infection, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

"Total 1,163 new cases were reported and the positive cases in the city reached 18,549. At least 8,075 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi while 10,058 cases are active," the Health Department said.

On Thursday, for the first time since the outbreak of the infection, the cases reported in a day crossed 1,000-mark with 1,024 cases. On Friday, it was the second time that positive cases saw such a massive jump with 1,106 cases being reported in a day.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via