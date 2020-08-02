Home >News >India >Highest single-day spike of 55 COVID-19 cases in Mizoram; count rises to 468
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample for COVID-19 test (AP)
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample for COVID-19 test (AP)

Highest single-day spike of 55 COVID-19 cases in Mizoram; count rises to 468

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2020, 08:25 PM IST PTI

  • Active cases in the state now stands at 215 while recoveried have reached the mark of 253 in Mizoram
  • The recovery rate in the state is estimated at 54 per cent while there was a spike of 55 fresh cases on Sunday

AIZAWL : Mizoram on Sunday reported the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 with 55 people being infected with the deadly virus, taking the northeastern state's caseload to 468, an official said.

Sunday's single-day jump surpassed the July 10 record in which 51 people had tested positive for COVID-19. Fifty-four fresh coronavirus cases were reported in in Aizawl district, while one was registered in Lunglei, the official said.

Forty-seven of the new patients were security personnel, he said.

The new patients had returned to the state from different parts of the country, he said. The fresh infections have pushed the active cases to 215 while 253 people have recovered. Security personnel and NDRF staffers constitute 76.74 per cent of the active cases. The recovery rate in the state is estimated at 54 per cent, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A teacher check temperature of Class 12 students with a thermal screen during the Mizoram Board of School Education exams (ANI)

23 more COVID-19 cases in Mizoram

1 min read . 28 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout