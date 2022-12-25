High-frequency indicators show slight uptick in November: Mint macro tracker

High-frequency indicators show slight uptick in November: Mint macro tracker1 min read . 25 Dec 2022
- As of November, eight of the 16 indicators were in red, four in amber, and four in green—a slight improvement from October
New Delhi: As of November, eight of the 16 indicators were in red, four in amber, and four in green—a slight improvement from October, when three indicators were in green and 11 were in red. However, this is a deterioration from six months ago.
Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of November, eight of the 16 indicators were in red, four in amber, and four in green—a slight improvement from October, when three indicators were in green and 11 were in red.
However, this is a deterioration from six months ago, when eight indicators were in green.
India showed a mixed performance in November: the rupee recovered against the dollar, as did labour-intensive exports, but industrial output was dismal.
Here’s a glimpse of how each indicator fared.
