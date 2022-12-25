High-frequency indicators show slight uptick in November: Mint macro tracker

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
1 min read . 25 Dec 2022Tanay Sukumar
  • As of November, eight of the 16 indicators were in red, four in amber, and four in green—a slight improvement from October

New Delhi: As of November, eight of the 16 indicators were in red, four in amber, and four in green—a slight improvement from October, when three indicators were in green and 11 were in red. However, this is a deterioration from six months ago.

Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of November, eight of the 16 indicators were in red, four in amber, and four in green—a slight improvement from October, when three indicators were in green and 11 were in red.

However, this is a deterioration from six months ago, when eight indicators were in green.

India showed a mixed performance in November: the rupee recovered against the dollar, as did labour-intensive exports, but industrial output was dismal.

Here’s a glimpse of how each indicator fared.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanay Sukumar

Tanay leads Mint's data journalism team. His role involves editing and overseeing the newspaper's diverse data offerings, ranging from deep analytical pieces to bite-sized social media charts.
