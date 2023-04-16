Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead on Saturday night by three men posing as journalists during a conversation with media persons while being escorted by police to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup. Both the brothers were handcuffed at the time of the killing yesterday and the visuals went viral on social media platforms.

This came after the killing of Atiq Ahmad's son Asad Ahmad during a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13. Asad's last rites were performed on Saturday, April 14. Atiq and his brother were brought to Prayagraj for a court hearing in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

Here are top 10 updates on Atiq Ahmad and Asraf Ahmad killings:

1) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday ordered a high-level probe into the sensational killings of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf in Prayagraj.

2) Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been issued in all districts of Uttar Pradesh to maintain law and order, the officials said.

3) They informed that the three assailants were arrested from the spot and a detailed probe is on in the matter.

4) After the Prayagraj incident, the chief minister convened a high-level meeting in Lucknow and ordered the probe.

5) Commissioner of Police Ramit Sharma said that the three assailants, who were arrested immediately after the incident, had joined the group of media persons who were trying to get sound bites from Ahmad and Ashraf.

6) Ahmad's son Asad and one of his accomplices were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13.

7) The last rites of Asad were performed at the Kasari Masari graveyard here on Saturday amid heavy police security, with only a few distant relatives and locals present inside the burial ground.

8) Opposition leaders on Saturday questioned the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh and demanded that the state government be dismissed after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj.

9) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said crime has reached its peak in Uttar Pradesh and criminals are unfazed.

10) Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary asked if 'jungle raj' prevails in the state. “Nobody is sympathising with Atiq Ahmad because a criminal should be punished. But anyone who will see this video will question if we are a democracy. Every criminal has the right to be heard in court and be convicted there. But you can see they were killed in police custody in the open."

(With PTI inputs)