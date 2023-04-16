Oppn leaders target UP govt after Atiq Ahmad, brother shot dead. Top updates2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 06:45 AM IST
Ahmad, a former SP MP, and his brother were brought here for a court hearing in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case and were remanded in police custody.
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead on Saturday night by three men posing as journalists during a conversation with media persons while being escorted by police to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup. Both the brothers were handcuffed at the time of the killing yesterday and the visuals went viral on social media platforms.
