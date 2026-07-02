‘Highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism’: India slams Pakistan for demolition of 125-year-old Gurudwara

Days after part of a 125-year-old Gurudwara in Pakistan's Farooqabad was demolished, India on Wednesday strongly condemned the demolition and described it as a "highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that New Delhi was disturbed by reports of the demolition of the Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib.

In a statement, Jaiswal said, “We have seen the deeply distressing reports regarding the demolition of the historic 125-year-old sacred Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, Pakistan. We strongly condemn this highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism against a revered Sikh shrine. Its destruction, along with reports of no meaningful action being taken by local authorities or the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), is a matter of grave concern.”

India asks Pakistan to restore demolished parts of Gurudwara Jaiswal said, "This is unfortunately not an isolated incident, as we have also seen similar reports earlier. The systemic targeting of religious minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan continues unabated."

New Delhi has urged Pakistan's government to carry out a thorough investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice. "We call upon the Government of Pakistan to expeditiously investigate this matter and bring the perpetrators of this despicable act to justice."

MEA also sought restoration and reconstruction of the demolished parts of the Gurudwara Sahib at the earliest.

Jaiswal added that India urged the Pakistani government to fulfil its obligations to ensure the safety and security of minority communities and safeguard their religious sites.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee seeks MEA's intervention Earlier on Wednesday, a delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) met with MEA officials and sought intervention over the reported demolition of portions of a 125-year-old Gurudwara in Pakistan, PTI reported.

The DSGMC delegation also handed over a memorandum to the MEA officials and urged the government to ensure that no further damage was caused to the Gurudwara in Farooqabad.

In a statement, DSGMC said, “We also request the Government of India to lodge a strong diplomatic protest with the Pakistan government, conveying serious concern of the Sikh community over repeated unfortunate incidents and emphasising the need to ensure religious freedoms of minority communities.”

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Here's what happened A local businessman in Pakistan's Punjab province demolished the Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib, a move that sparked protests from the minority Sikh community, PTI reported, citing officials.

The official said, "The businessman had demolished the gurdwara without obtaining the required No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the department concerned. The department has not taken notice of it till the Sikhs of the area protested."

Following protests, Punjab Minorities Minister Ramesh Singh Arora visited the Gurdwara on Wednesday and announced its immediate restoration. Addressing the media, Arora said that according to the initial information shared by the Auqaf Department, parts of the Gurudwara were demolished without obtaining a NOC from the concerned department.

Arora added that restoration work would begin immediately and reiterated the government's commitment to preserving the province's historic religious sites and safeguarding places of worship for minority communities.

(With agency inputs)