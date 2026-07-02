‘Highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism’: India slams Pakistan for demolition of 125-year-old Gurudwara

Days after part of a 125-year-old Gurudwara in Pakistan's Farooqabad was demolished, India on Wednesday strongly condemned the demolition and described it as a "highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that New Delhi was disturbed by reports of the demolition of the Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib.

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In a statement, Jaiswal said, “We have seen the deeply distressing reports regarding the demolition of the historic 125-year-old sacred Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, Pakistan. We strongly condemn this highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism against a revered Sikh shrine. Its destruction, along with reports of no meaningful action being taken by local authorities or the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), is a matter of grave concern.”

India asks Pakistan to restore demolished parts of Gurudwara Jaiswal said, "This is unfortunately not an isolated incident, as we have also seen similar reports earlier. The systemic targeting of religious minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan continues unabated."

New Delhi has urged Pakistan's government to carry out a thorough investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice. "We call upon the Government of Pakistan to expeditiously investigate this matter and bring the perpetrators of this despicable act to justice."

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MEA also sought restoration and reconstruction of the demolished parts of the Gurudwara Sahib at the earliest.

Jaiswal added that India urged the Pakistani government to fulfil its obligations to ensure the safety and security of minority communities and safeguard their religious sites.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee seeks MEA's intervention Earlier on Wednesday, a delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) met with MEA officials and sought intervention over the reported demolition of portions of a 125-year-old Gurudwara in Pakistan, PTI reported.

The DSGMC delegation also handed over a memorandum to the MEA officials and urged the government to ensure that no further damage was caused to the Gurudwara in Farooqabad.

In a statement, DSGMC said, “We also request the Government of India to lodge a strong diplomatic protest with the Pakistan government, conveying serious concern of the Sikh community over repeated unfortunate incidents and emphasising the need to ensure religious freedoms of minority communities.”

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Here's what happened A local businessman in Pakistan's Punjab province demolished the Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib, a move that sparked protests from the minority Sikh community, PTI reported, citing officials.

The official said, "The businessman had demolished the gurdwara without obtaining the required No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the department concerned. The department has not taken notice of it till the Sikhs of the area protested."

Following protests, Punjab Minorities Minister Ramesh Singh Arora visited the Gurdwara on Wednesday and announced its immediate restoration. Addressing the media, Arora said that according to the initial information shared by the Auqaf Department, parts of the Gurudwara were demolished without obtaining a NOC from the concerned department.

Arora added that restoration work would begin immediately and reiterated the government's commitment to preserving the province's historic religious sites and safeguarding places of worship for minority communities.

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(With agency inputs)

Key Takeaways The demolition highlights ongoing issues surrounding the protection of minority religious sites in Pakistan.

International attention and diplomatic protests may be necessary to ensure justice for affected communities.

Government responses may impact the safety and preservation of heritage sites in religiously diverse regions.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.

India Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. India News Home ‘Highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism’: India slams Pakistan for demolition of 125-year-old Gurudwara