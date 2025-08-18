‘Highly frustrating’: Social media reacts as Airtel, Jio, Vodafone-Idea face outage

Mobile users across India had a tough Monday evening as Airtel, Jio and Vodafone-Idea networks faced disruptions within hours of each other. While many struggled with calls and mobile data, frustrated subscribers quickly took to social media to share their experiences and demand answers from telecom operators.

Also Read | Jio and Vodafone Idea users face network issues amid Airtel outage reports

What went wrong According to outage tracker Downdetector, Airtel was the first to face a spike in complaints, with over 3,600 outage reports around 4:32 PM, mainly from Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru. By 5:30 PM, the numbers dropped below 2,000 as services gradually resumed. Airtel acknowledged the issue on X (formerly Twitter), apologising and assuring users it was working to restore services promptly.

Just hours later, Jio and Vodafone-Idea users also flagged problems. Jio registered more than 200 outage complaints, while Vodafone-Idea reported nearly 50, affecting cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Jaipur. Jio’s outage appeared to be more widespread, extending to Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Patna and Ahmedabad.

Social media reactions The service interruptions triggered a flood of posts on X and other platforms, with users expressing anger, confusion and even concern about simultaneous disruptions across different networks. While some demanded immediate clarification from telecom companies, others shared their frustration at being unable to make calls or access mobile internet during work hours.

A user wrote, “Airtel down in Delhi? For the last 1 hour, my wife thinks I’m ignoring her calls. Thanks @airtelindia for turning a network issue into a marriage issue.”

Another user commented, “Unable to make any calls or use data services. Looks like a major network outage today.”

The third questioned, “How much time is required to restore the server issues @airtelindia its already been more than 2 hours above?”

“Jio Network down in Gurgaon, We're unable to make calls and use Mobile data,” the fourth user wrote on X.

“services are completely down. Unable to make or receive calls and even messages are not working. This is causing serious problems. It is highly frustrating, please resolve this issue,” the fifth user wrote.

Several users tagged service providers directly, urging them to issue statements and updates more quickly.