‘Highly inappropriate': SCBA condemns BCI resolution on same-sex marriage hearing2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 02:32 PM IST
The SCBA mentioned it was ‘highly inappropriate of Bar Council of India’ to oppose the same sex case hearing since it is the right of Supreme Court to decide whether matter should be adjudicated by court or be left to parliament.
The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Friday passed a resolution wherein they have condemned the statements of the Bar Council of India in opposing legalisation of same sex marriage and the hearing and decision making process being held in Supreme Court of India.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×