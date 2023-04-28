“The SCBA Executive Committee feels it highly inappropriate for the BCI to issue a Press Statement dated 23.04.2023 opposing a hearing of the matter before the Hon'ble Supreme Court. It is the duty of the Court to hear the petition and decide whether matter should be adjudicated by the Court or left to the wisdom of Parliament. This resolution should not be construed in any manner that we are supporting or opposing the petitioner in the matter".

