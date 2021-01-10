'Highly infectious' new Covid-19 strain in India: No fresh case in last 24 hours

New Delhi: No fresh case of the new strain of coronavirus was reported in the last 24 hours in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said today. The total number infected with the new strain of Covid-19 that was detected in the United Kingdom stands at 90.

After the new strain of Covid-19 detected in the UK, the government had imposed a ban on flights coming to India from the UK with effect from December 22 last year. However, the flight operations between India and the United Kingdom resumed from January 8. Passengers will have to undergo an RT-PCR test both in the UK before boarding their flight and after arriving in India.

The Central Government has reduced the number of flights to the UK from 60 per week to 30 to curtail the faster-spreading mutant strain in the country.

All those who have tested positive for the new variant of coronavirus are being kept in single-room isolation at designated healthcare facilities by the respective state governments, the ministry had said earlier. Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,04,50,284 with 18,645 infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,00,75,950, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Sunday.

The death toll reached 1,50,999 with 201 more people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the infection so far surged to 1,00,75,950, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.42 per cent. There are 2,23,335 active coronavirus infections in the country.





