High-risk operation- Indian Navy recovers missile warhead from foreign-flagged tanker off Kerala coast

The Indian Navy has successfully recovered an unexploded missile warhead from a foreign-flagged crude oil tanker off the coast of Kerala, concluding a complex and potentially hazardous operation that involved specialist explosive disposal personnel and multiple maritime agencies.

The recovery operation centred on MT Olympic Life, a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker that was en route from Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates to Kochi when concerns emerged over the presence of unexploded ordnance on board. Defence officials said the operation underscored India's ability to respond swiftly to maritime emergencies involving commercial shipping in the Indian Ocean region.

Explosion reported during voyage from UAE to Kochi According to the defence ministry, the tanker had reported an explosion in its hull while sailing off the coast of Oman on May 26. Despite the incident, the vessel continued its journey towards Kochi.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What triggered the Indian Navy's recovery operation of the missile warhead? ⌵ The operation was triggered by the crew of a foreign-flagged tanker reporting an explosion and the presence of unexploded ordnance on board while en route to Kochi, India. 2 Why was the recovery of the missile warhead considered complex and hazardous? ⌵ The recovery was complex due to the missile warhead being lodged within a fuel tank, posing significant risks during extraction and requiring specialized explosive disposal procedures. 3 How did the Indian Navy ensure safety during the recovery operation? ⌵ The Navy employed a carefully phased approach, including advanced diagnostic methods to isolate the detonation mechanism and implemented prescribed safety procedures before extraction. 4 Should other countries be concerned about maritime safety in the Indian Ocean region? ⌵ Yes, the incident highlights the potential threats in maritime safety and underscores the importance of swift responses to emergencies, showcasing the Indian Navy's role as a security partner. 5 What happened to the missile warhead after its recovery by the Indian Navy? ⌵ Following recovery, the missile warhead was transported to a secure facility for safe stowage and detailed examination.

As the ship proceeded towards the Indian coast, crew members identified what appeared to be unexploded ordnance on board and alerted authorities. The information was relayed through the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), triggering an immediate response from the Indian Navy.

A Navy spokesperson said the vessel had reported the presence of an unexploded projectile while continuing its transit towards Kochi.

Specialist Navy team confirms missile projectile inside fuel tank Following the alert, the Southern Naval Command, headquartered in Kochi, deployed a specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to assess the situation.

During their inspection, Navy experts determined that a projectile had pierced the vessel's outer structure and travelled through several internal compartments before becoming lodged inside a fuel tank.

The defence ministry said the assessment confirmed that the object had penetrated the ship's hull and remained embedded within a fuel storage area, significantly increasing the risks associated with any recovery effort.

Deliberate recovery operation carried out amid safety concerns With an unexploded missile warhead located inside a fuel compartment, Indian Navy personnel adopted what officials described as a carefully calibrated and phased approach to minimise danger to the vessel, crew and nearby port infrastructure.

"After completion of prescribed safety procedures, the EOD team employed advanced diagnostic methods to identify and isolate the detonation mechanism before carrying out the safe extraction of the warhead along with the associated debris," it said.

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The operation extended over a considerable period and involved specialised technical procedures designed to neutralise potential hazards before removal could begin.

Warhead moved to secure facility for examination Following the successful extraction, the recovered ordnance was transported to a protected location for further analysis.

"The recovered ordnance has been transported to a secure facility for safe stowage and detailed examination," the Navy said.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed the origin or type of the missile warhead, and investigations are expected to continue.

Indian Navy highlights role in maritime security The defence ministry said the operation demonstrated the Indian Navy's expertise in handling complex explosive ordnance disposal missions and its ability to coordinate effectively with multiple agencies during maritime emergencies.

Officials also noted that the Navy's response was undertaken regardless of the vessel's flag state or the nationality of those on board, reinforcing India's broader commitment to maritime safety across regional shipping routes.