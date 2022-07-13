High-value transactions that can invite income tax notice

High-value transactions that can invite income tax notice2 min read . 10:24 AM IST
Cash transactions beyond a specific limit should be mentioned in Income Tax Returns (ITR) filing to avoid getting a notice from the Income Tax Department
High-value cash transactions beyond a specific limit are monitored by the Income Tax Department. Therefore, failing to mention such transactions in Income Tax Returns (ITR) filing may invite a notice from the authorities.
High-value cash transactions, including bank deposits, mutual fund investments, property-related transactions and share trading are under the vigil of the IT Department. If such transactions surpass the threshold limit, one should notify the I-T department to avoid getting a notice.
Also, while filing income tax return, it has been found that an earning individual commits some common mistake that can also lead to rejection of their ITR or invite an income tax notice.
In order to access the records of the individuals regarding the high-value transactions, there are certain government agencies and financial institutions with which the IT department has entered into agreements.
To promote voluntary compliance and avoid issuing the notice and the scrutiny of taxpayers as part of its online campaign, the IT Department sends e-mail and SMS alerts about the non-disclosure of high-value transactions linked to a permanent account number (PAN).
Find a list of transactions, that, if not reported in the ITR, can draw a notice from the IT Department.
