Highway building awards getting fast-tracked by govt1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 08:07 PM IST
According to the latest data from the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH), till December-end in FY23, a total of 7,263 km of highways had been awarded by NHAI.
NEW DELHI : The government has stepped on road building by awarding more highway projects across the country. According to the latest data from the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH), till December-end in FY23, a total of 7,263 km of highways had been awarded by NHAI, a jump of 17.5% over the 6,185 km awarded over the same period in the previous year.
