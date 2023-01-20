Highway building awards getting fast-tracked by govt

In the last three months of the fiscal (January-March 2023), the government will have to more than double construction to reach close to the yearly target. This would entail over 65 km of highway construction per day, a feat that looks more aspirational as it has never been achieved so far consistently for three months. The construction this year is slower than the first year of the pandemic that resulted in massive disruptions in economic activity.

