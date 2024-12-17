Highway capex moves in slow lane in FY25

Amid slowdown concerns

The slowing pace of road building comes at a time of rising concern about an overall slowdown in infrastructure capex spending by the Centre and states. Mint reported on 10 December that while the overall capital expenditure (by the Centre, states and central agencies) in FY25 is expected to achieve or approach the target, growth could be lower than in the previous fiscal. The Centre's capital expenditure plans for FY25 stood at about ₹11.11 trillion, up from ₹10 trillion in the previous year.