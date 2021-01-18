Highway construction may surpass goal

More than 8,000 km of national highways were built from 1 April 2020 to 15 January 2021, an increase of 8% over the same period in the last financial year, the road transport and highways ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The government is hopeful that this pace of work should allow it to surpass the financial year target of 11,000 km by 31 March, despite covid-19 related challenges, the ministry added.

“The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has created a record by constructing 534 km of national highways in the week commencing 8 January. The government has constructed 8,169 km of national highways from April 2020 to 15 January 2021 in the current financial year 2020-21, with a speed of about 28.16 km per day. During the same period in the last fiscal, 7,573 km roads were constructed, with a speed of 26.11 km per day," the government statement noted.

The rate of road construction generally picks up in the second half of the year, especially after the monsoon season. An increase in road construction is generally held to indicate the government’s focus on infrastructure creation, which in turn boosts economic growth.

The rate at which contracts are being awarded for building national highways has more than doubled this financial year. The ministry awarded highway projects for 7,597 km during this period, compared with 3,474 km during the same period in the last financial year.

In total, projects for 8,948 km of roads were awarded in 2019-20 while 10,237 km of roads were constructed. “The achievement assumes significance given that the first two months of the current fiscal were lost because of the nationwide lockdown in the wake of covid-19 pandemic," the government said.

The ministry has taken on several initiatives to try and increase the pace of construction in the remaining months of the current financial year, it said.

