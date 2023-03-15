Highway construction set to miss ’23 target

The construction in FY23 is slower than even the first year of pandemic that resulted in wide scale disruptions in economic activities. Though there is a slowdown in construction, a pick up is seen in road awards in FY23 indicating that construction will also pick up pace in coming months. NHAI has awarded a total of 7,497 km of highways upto February this year against award of just 7,618 km in the same period last year.

