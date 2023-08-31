Road work slows despite steep targets

Road work slows despite steep targets3 min read 31 Aug 2023, 11:05 PM IST
According to the ministry of road transport and highways, work has been completed on just 2,670 km of highways in the first four months of the fiscal or just about 20% of a target of building 13,800 km of highways this financial year.
NEW DELHI : Highway construction continues to sputter in the slow lane even as the government pushes for a record target showcase progress ahead of the 2024 general elections.
