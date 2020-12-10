Highway projects worth 30,000 cr underway in Bihar: Nitin Gadkari

"This will be a unique bridge with 242 metre span facilitating movement of large ships under it. He added that the Ramjanaki Marg is being constructed between Ayodhya and Janakpuri (Nepal), of which 240 kms is in Bihar worth ₹2700 crore. He said, work on 177 kms will be completed by June next year. The balance 63 kms will start in March 2021," the statement said.