Highway toll charges for tankers transporting liquid medical oxygen waived off

India’ domestic liquid medical oxygen production has been ramped up to 9400 MT per day. The union government on its part has been trying to find solutions with plans of setting up temporary hospitals having oxygenated beds near those industries that produce gaseous oxygen and repurposing existing nitrogen plants to produce oxygen. Also, around 1,500 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants are also being set up through contributions from the PM Cares Fund and state-run firms, among others.

