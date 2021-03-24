Total toll collection on national highways is expected to reach Rs34,000 crore for the financial year ending on 31 March 2021, minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, said on Wednesday.

"We have been monetizing roads and getting a good response (from it)," he said at an event organized by a New Delhi-based industry body.

"We expect the total yearly toll collection to reach up to Rs1, 34,000 crore in the next three to four years," Gadkari added.

According to data compiled by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), total toll collection on national highways stood at Rs26,851 crore during 2019-20.

Rating agency Icra had in January said in a report that toll collections in India are likely to grow 14%-15% in 2021-22, while maintaining a stable outlook for the Indian road sector.

Toll collections witnessed a marked improvement on the back of increased movement of both passenger and commercial vehicles, which has picked up significantly over the last three months, thereby surpassing the pre-covid-19 levels, the Icra report said.

"In FY2022, the traffic is expected to increase by 5% and toll rates (WPI linked) by 3-4% resulting in an overall increase in toll collections by 14-15% on a low base in FY2021 (given the impact of toll suspension in first 20 days of April 2020)," it added.

Meanwhile, Gadkari also said that the government is working on a global positioning system (GPS), which would remove toll barriers completely.

"There will be no toll barriers. The moment you leave the road, toll charges will be automatically deducted from your bank account," he added.

