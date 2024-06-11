Hijab ban in West Bengal? Teacher resigns after college diktat offends ‘religious sentiments’; authorities say THIS

Sanjida Qadar, a teacher at a private law college affiliated with the University of Calcutta, resigned and stopped attending classes because the institute allegedly asked her not to wear a hijab at work.

When the issue became public and caused an uproar, the college said it was a misunderstanding. The teacher was supposed to return to work on June 11 after taking back her resignation.

Sanjida Qadar claimed that, after May 31, the college authorities told her not to wear a hijab at work. The teacher has been teaching at LJD Law College in Falta, South 24 Parganas, for three years. She resigned on June 5.

"The diktat from the college governing body offended my values and religious sentiments," PTI quoted her as saying.

West Bengal minister and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Siddiqullah Chowdhury expressed support for the teacher and said the college governing body president should apologise to her. He also questioned whether the college was acting under the influence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The issue of Sanjida wearing a headscarf seemed to have escalated recently even though she has been wearing it at work since March-April.

College administration clarifies "There was no directive or prohibition, and the college authorities respect the religious sentiments of everyone. She will resume classes on Tuesday. Now, there is no misunderstanding. We engaged in prolonged discussions with her. The initial developments were the result of some miscommunication,” College governing body chairman Gopal Das told PTI.

The email, according to PTI, mentions that the dress code for faculty allows her to use a dupatta or scarf to cover her head during classes.