Hijab ban: Schools, colleges reopen after Karnataka HC verdict

On Tuesday, the much-awaited verdict on hijab row was announced. The high court dismissed all pro-hijab petitions, stating, that hijab does not form a part of essential religious practice in the Islamic faith.
Udipi, the temples city of Karnataka, this morning, finally saw the hustle and bustle of students on the streets as schools and colleges reopened a day after the Karnataka High Court verdict that dismissed petitions challenging Hijab ban in educational institutions.
Udipi, the temples city of Karnataka, this morning, finally saw the hustle and bustle of students on the streets as schools and colleges reopened a day after the Karnataka High Court verdict that dismissed petitions challenging Hijab ban in educational institutions.
The court dismissed petitions filed by Muslim girls seeking permission to wear hijab in classrooms.
Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi who headed the full bench of the High Court said, "We are of the considered opinion that wearing of Hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in the Islamic faith."
The bench stated that students cannot object to uniforms that the educational institutions have prescribed as it falls under the category of reasonable restrictions.
Further, the bench also said that no case is made out for invalidating the Government Order of February 5.
However, the Court also clarified in case a uniform is not prescribed then students' dress codes should compliments the idea of equality, and unity should be opted and does not create a hindrance to the social order.
The Deputy Commissioner of Udupi District on Tuesday also announced that "all schools and colleges will be re-opened in the Udupi district" on March 16. However, the Commissioner also said that the imposition of section 144 will continue with restrictions on processions, celebrations, and protests till March 21st.
On the verdict day, schools and colleges were closed in the Dakshina Kannada district.
While schools and colleges have started to reopen in Udipi, the Karnataka HC's verdict is being challenged by the Supreme Court by a student named Niba NaazNiba Naaz who wasn't among the five that had originally filed petitions against the hijab ban.
On February 05, the Karnataka government had banned clothes that disturb equality, integrity, and public order in schools and colleges - after a massive hijab controversy broke out in a school where few students wearing headscarves were banned from entering the class. This escalated into huge protests among the students.
