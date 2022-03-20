This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / India / Hijab row: 3 Karnataka High Court judges who delivered verdict to get Y-category security cover
Hijab row: 3 Karnataka High Court judges who delivered verdict to get Y-category security cover
1 min read.12:20 PM ISTLivemint
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said, ‘I instructed DG and IG to probe the complaint filed in Vidhanasoudha Police Station thoroughly in which some people gave life threats to the judges’
The Karnataka government has decided that it will provide 'Y' category security to all the three judges who pronounced the verdict on the wearing of hijab in the institutional institutions.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said," I instructed DG and IG to probe the complaint filed in Vidhanasoudha Police Station thoroughly in which some people gave life threats to the judges.
Meanwhile, three Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) functionaries have been booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Karnataka high court's verdict on the hijab row, police said, news agency ANI reported.
Police on Friday said that the Thowheed Jamath had organised a public meeting in Koripalayam area against the court's verdict on the hijab during which, the organisers allegedly made derogatory remarks on the verdict."
Soon after, a complaint was filed against the functionaries of TNTJ, alleging that the organisers issued threats to the judges who gave the verdict in favour of banning the hijab in educational institutions.
Following the complaint, the Madurai police have booked three TNTJ functionaries under sections 153 (a) (promoting enmity between groups), 505 (1) (c) (intent to incite violence), 505(2), 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday held that prescription of uniform is a reasonable restriction which students could not object to and dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in education institutions.
