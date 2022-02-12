Hijab row: In the view of Hijab controversy, the Karnataka government has extended till February 15 holidays for pre-university colleges. They were shut from February 9 and was slated to open on February 14.

On Friday, the government ordered closure of the degree and diploma colleges till February 16. The government in a circular said the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the state.

The classes for 9th and 10th will function as usual from February 14, as per PTI.

Karnataka is witnessing a massive protest from Muslims girl students who were denied entry in schools for wearing hijab. The controversy began in December last year when a few women students in hijabs were denied entry into a government pre-university college in Udupi.

As a counter, some Hindu students turned up wearing saffron scarves, leading to tensions in campus and outside.

On January 1 this year, six Muslim girl students of the government PU college for women in Udupi attended a press conference in the coastal town held by Campus Front of India (CFI) leaders protesting against the college authorities denying them entry inside classroom wearing hijab (headscarf).

This was four days after they requested the principal permission to wear hijabs inside classes which was not allowed. Till then, Muslim students used to wear hijab to the campus and entered the classroom after removing it.

The Karnataka High Court in its interim order has restrained all students, regardless of their religion and faith, from wearing saffron shawls (bhagwa), scarfs, hijabs, religious flags or the like within classrooms until further orders.

With inputs from PTI

