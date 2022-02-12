In the wake of Karnataka hijab controversy taking over the country by storm and also drawing international comments, the Ministry of External Affairs has made it clear that “motivated comments on our internal issues are not welcome."

The MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the matter is under judicial examination by the Karnataka High Court. Bagchi tweeted the statement, which said, "a matter regarding dress code in some educational institutions in the state of Karnataka is under judicial examination by the Honourable High Court of Karnataka. Our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as our democratic ethos and polity, are the context in which issues are considered and resolved. Those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of these realities. Motivated comments on our internal issues are not welcome."

Our response to media queries on India’s reaction to comments by some countries on dress code in some educational institutions in Karnataka:https://t.co/Mrqa0M8fVr pic.twitter.com/pJlGmw82Kp — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 12, 2022

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Friday said it would protect the Constitutional rights of every citizen and take up at an “appropriate time" the pleas challenging a direction of the Karnataka High Court asking students not to wear any religious clothing in educational institutions, and emphasised that these issues should not “spread" at “national level."

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was told by senior advocate Devdutt Kamat, appearing for the students, that the high court order has led to the "suspension of fundamental right to practice religion under Article 25 of the Constitution" and the plea be listed for hearing on Monday.

Refusing to list the plea on February 14 as sought by Kamat, the bench, also comprising justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli, referred to the ongoing hearing of the case in the high court and said it will protect the fundamental right of every citizen and take up the matter at an “appropriate time."

