Hijab row: Motivated comments on internal issues not welcome, says MEA

The MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the matter is under judicial examination by the Karnataka High Court. Bagchi tweeted the statement, which said, "a matter regarding dress code in some educational institutions in the state of Karnataka is under judicial examination by the Honourable High Court of Karnataka. Our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as our democratic ethos and polity, are the context in which issues are considered and resolved. Those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of these realities. Motivated comments on our internal issues are not welcome."