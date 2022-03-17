Hijab row: Muslim groups call for bandh in Karnataka today. 5 points

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The US House Foreign Affairs Committee chairperson Gregory Meeks on Thursday expressed his disappointment over the Karnataka High Court's verdict on wearing Hijab in educational institutions
Ameer-e-Shariat of Karnataka, the head priest Maulana Sagheer Ahmad Khan Rashadi has called for a state-wide bandh on Thursday against the Karnakata high court's recent order upholding the government's ban on religious clothes including hijab from educational institutions. The cleric has appealed for a peaceful bandh. Members of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has supported the bandh call.
In a video message, Rashadi said, “I request all the Muslims to listen to the order read out here attentively and implement it strictly. Expressing our anger against the sad order of the Karnataka High Court regarding hijab, tomorrow on March 17 there will be a complete Bandh across the Karnataka State for the entire day."
He appealed to every section of the Muslim community will have to participate in the bandh. “Make it successful and convey to the rulers that it is possible to get education while adhering to the religious practices. We also request every Justice loving people and the Millat-e-Islamia to follow bandh," Rashadi said. The Maulana also asked youth to be peaceful during Bandh.
Additionally, the US House Foreign Affairs Committee chairperson Gregory Meeks on Thursday expressed his disappointment over the Karnataka High Court's verdict on wearing Hijab in educational institutions saying that the decision will restrict freedom of expression and effectively make girls choose between their religion and their right to education.
"Disappointed by the court's decision to restrict freedom of expression, effectively making girls choose between religion & their right to an education," said the Congressman.
"Whether in the US, India, or anywhere, how minority communities are treated is a true measure of a society," he added. The US congressman has been chairing the US house committee on Foreign Affairs since 2021.
In a related development, the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has also commented on the high court verdict addressing a rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday. Talking about his government's credit for making the UN adopt a resolution on Islamophobia, Imran Khan said, "What is Islamophobia? The Karnataka high court order banning hijab is called Islamophobia. This means, women can take their clothes off, but they can't wear hijab."
