Hijab row: In view of the ongoing Hijab controversy, the prohibitory orders restricting any gathering or agitation around educational institutions Bengaluru have been extended till March 8.

Now, the initial orders passed on February 9 will be in force till February March 8.

In a fresh order on Monday, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant said in certain parts of the state, protests have been witnessed in connection with strict enforcement of uniform rules in schools and colleges.

As the agitations would have disturbed public peace and order, he said, it was considered essential to initiate proper security measures to maintain public peace and order in the city.

The order said since the issue is still alive and possibility of holding protests, for and against uniform in Bengaluru cannot be ruled out, it is considered appropriate to extend the prohibitory orders for another two weeks to restrict any gathering, agitation or protests of any type around the schools, PU colleges, degree colleges, or other similar educational institutions in the city.

The Karnataka High Court is hearing the matter on a day-to-day basis.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.