Hijab row: Section 144 imposed around schools in this Karnataka district

Amid the hijab-saffron shawl row, Karnataka's Udupi district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in areas around all high schools in the district from Monday (February 14) till February 19.

The move comes as part of a precautionary measure as the schools are reopening Monday after the holiday declared by the state government in view of the hijab-related controversy. The order will be in effect from 6 AM on February 14 to 6 PM on February 19.

The order has been clamped following a request by the district superintendent of police to deputy commissioner M Kurma Rao for imposing Section 144 within a 200-metre radius around all the high schools.

As per the order, assembly of five or more members around the school perimeter is not allowed. All sorts of gatherings including protests and rallies are banned. Inciting slogans, songs and speeches are strictly barred.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said "High schools up to class 10 will reopen tomorrow, already Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of police and Deputy Director of Public Instruction of all districts have been asked to hold peace meetings involving parents and teachers at important schools aimed at maintaining cordial atmosphere. I'm confident that schools will function peacefully".

As protests for and against the hijab intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places, the government declared a holiday for all high schools and colleges in the state for three days, from February 9. Following the court order, the government on February 10 had decided to resume classes for high school students up to class 10 from February 14, and for Pre-University and Degree Colleges thereafter.

The Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the Hijab row, had earlier requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any religious flag within the classroom. In the wake of reopening of schools, the government had last week issued a series of directions to district administrations, aimed at maintaining peace and that the High Court order is not violated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.