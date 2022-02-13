Hijab row: Section 144 imposed around schools in this Karnataka district

As protests for and against the hijab intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places, the government declared a holiday for all high schools and colleges in the state for three days, from February 9. Following the court order, the government on February 10 had decided to resume classes for high school students up to class 10 from February 14, and for Pre-University and Degree Colleges thereafter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}