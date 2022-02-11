Hijab row: Supreme Court says it will take up the matter at an appropriate time

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Supreme Courton Friday refused to give an urgent hearing on plea challenging interim order of Karnataka High Court. The apex court said that it is watching what is happening in Karnataka and in the hearing before the Karnataka High Court. Supreme Court said it will protect the constitutional rights of every citizen and take up pleas at an appropriate time.

Supreme Court also asked the lawyers to not make it a national-level issue and it will interfere at an appropriate time.

Earlier, an appeal had been filed in the Supreme Court against the Karnataka High Court's interim order calling for restraint on students from wearing Hijab or any religious attire till the matter is pending with Court.

Filing the appeal, Dr J Halli Federation of Masjid Madaaris and Wakf Institutions, contended that the Karnataka High Court on Thursday has sought to curtail the fundamental right of Muslim student-women by not allowing them to wear the Hijab and pursue their education.

In view of the impugned order, Muslim women students have been asked to not wear the 'religious garments, including head-scarf, and not insist on wearing religious attire, stated the appeal while seeking stay on the High court order.

