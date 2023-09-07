Hike farmers’ cash transfer: Ashok Gulati2 min read 07 Sep 2023, 11:27 PM IST
Indexing to inflation takes the annual transfer amount to ₹8,000, Dr Gulati told Mint. That apart, there was also a need to compensate for earnings that farmers lost after the government imposed export controls.
NEW DELHI : Cash transfers to landholding farming families under the PM Kisan scheme should be raised from ₹6,000 per year at present to ₹10,000, noted agricultural economist Dr Ashok Gulati has recommended in ongoing deliberations with the government, saying measures to check food inflation have come at the cost of farmers’ earnings.